SEASON 2 PREMIERE

In the season two premiere, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building and connects with a woman who has lost everything. While working with Jenny to unravel the details of the fire, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) finds himself suddenly on the trail of a different, more complex case. Liam (Éric Bruneau) finds himself dealing with some of his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) keeps a secret from Jenny. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#201). Original airdate 10/7/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.