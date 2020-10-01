SERIES PREMIERE

Head of Trading Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi) makes NYL bank millions by speculating on the Greek crisis, in the hope of getting the Vice-CEO position. However, CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey), who’s like a father to Massimo, denies him the promotion because of a scandal involving Massimo’s past. But the sudden death of a colleague shakes things up. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the episode with story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker (#101). Original airdate 10/7/2020 @ 8pm. DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.