SEASON THREE PREMIERE – Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep peace. A sassy genius invades Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab. A dark Priestess unites the Blackbloods. Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#3A01). Original airdate 10/8/2020 @ 9pm.