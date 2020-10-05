Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
VOTE VOTE VOTE.
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) September 30, 2020
Happy 2 years, Red Dress Meme. https://t.co/UuWvmLYkjX
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) September 29, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to say about this other than I’ve been in disbelief since I got the call. Somehow remembered my moves enough to get through filming, anything for the living legend @therealdebbieallen. Speaking of personal hero’s #ChristineBaranski! QUEEN BARANSKI. MISS @jeniferlewisforreal LEWIS. TREAT WILLIAMS. The actual world’s greatest @joshsegarra. My forever friend @marylanehaskell. And the your-mind-is-about-to-be-blown talented duo of @sonofabishop & @selahkjones. And and @dollyparton. Literal angel. November 22nd on @netflix! @netflixfamily ❤️ #ChristmasOnTheSquare
What a mess.
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) September 30, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Mood after reading our first script for Season 4 of @cw_blacklightning! Grateful to get back to work, grateful to have a job, hell I’m grateful for ALOT! 🙏🏾🤩 [commentary by my bestie @officiallycammi, nobody pipe you up like ya BFF] 💙 And yes, invite me to the party…I’m the vibe! 😜
I've been playing animal crossing for too long. I just saw a bird in real life and tried to catch it with my nonexistent net.
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) September 28, 2020
Halloween season 💀 pic.twitter.com/DFzyWSSNzB
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I know this picture might seem a little odd to post because you can’t see either my or @melissabenoist ‘s face, but it captures a moment last year I will never forget. This wasn’t taken during a rehearsal or on set. This was taken in my home. This was a night when I desperately needed a hug. This was when I was so low, I asked for help when gathering any courage to do so is something that is terribly hard for me to do in the first place. But this right here is a perfect example of the woman Melissa is. It was a FULL work day for her (hence her “Kara” ponytail) and she (and Katie McGrath – 📸 credit here, whom I absolutely adore and am so grateful for) came to my house with a couple bottles of wine and we just hugged and cried it out. She’s a woman with a heart so big, compassion so great, she can – and absolutely will – change the world for better. She is as bright a light as there ever could be and has always helped guide me through darker times. I’ve learned SO much from her. I’ve watched her fight through some of the toughest moments in her life and I’ve never seen someone come out the other side with such grace and determination and bravery to help encourage others to do the same. What else can I say? I love this girl. Happy birthday, Sis. You are an angel and a gift to this world. You sure have been one for me 👯♀️ PS… the striped shirt scenario was not planned. Sisters… ya know what I mean?
Smush pic.twitter.com/Y4Reb0Wb1P
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 4, 2020
#spnfamily. https://t.co/VmACcPPIb4
— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) October 3, 2020