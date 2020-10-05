A PLANET’S DEADLY SECRET – Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Matta (Tegan Short) track the fugitives Tierney (Tina Casciani) and Jax’s mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee), to a remote planet with a mysterious secret, only to come into the crosshairs of the planet’s strange religious cult, who will stop at nothing to maintain their sinister order. Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brett Simmons directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Mark A. Altman & Steve Kriozere (#202). Original airdate 10/11/2020 @ 8pm.