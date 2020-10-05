BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 06: Cole Sprouse attends the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Benedict Estate on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images,)

Congratulations to The CW for these nominations!

Riverdale – The Drama Show of 2020

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse – The Male TV Star of 2020 and The Drama TV Star of 2020

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart – The Female TV Star of 2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Legacies – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Supergirl – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Supernatural – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

The Flash – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

To vote for your favorite, head to https://pca.eonline.com/!