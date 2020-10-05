Congratulations to The CW for these nominations!
Riverdale – The Drama Show of 2020
Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse – The Male TV Star of 2020 and The Drama TV Star of 2020
Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart – The Female TV Star of 2020
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Legacies – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Supergirl – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Supernatural – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
The Flash – The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
