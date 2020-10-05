GET READY TO LAUGH – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guest Brittany Underwood as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. On today’s show we’ve got a ferret with a cooking problem, a self-bowling dog, a cat in a jar, an overly enthused elephant, and much more. The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#105). Original airdate 10/9/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.