SEASON TWO PREMIERE

Rising country music star Ashley Rose Pruitt (Natalie Alyn Lind) celebrates the launch of her debut album but a tragic event threatens to derail her success. Under the disapproving eye of his mother, Rebeca Pruitt (Carrie-Anne Moss), troubled musician Jackson Pruitt (Matt Lauria) tries to break old habits when an intriguing stranger, Simone (Ashley Madekwe), enters his life. Meanwhile, Maddie Pruitt (Odette Annable) attempts to hold her family together amidst a growing disconnect with her fiancée, Tucker Reed (Paul Wesley), a struggling novelist (#201). Also starring Eka Darville. The episode was written by Kevin Williamson & Mary Leah Sutton and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Original airdate 10/13/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.