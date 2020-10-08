WHERE IS HOME? – Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called when the body of a man is found in the middle of a country road with few clues as to how it got there. At the same time, Detective McAvoy’s (Roger Cross) case becomes more complicated and he is pulled into something unexpected. Back home, Jenny struggles with sleepwalking, Liam (Éric Bruneau) is privately battling his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) can no longer keep the truth from his mom. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Wendy Motion Brathwaite (#202). Original airdate 10/14/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.