A TOUGH DECISION – Feeling betrayed and abandoned by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) devises a plan to create a scandal against NYL and then leave it after cashing in. But, when he is about to publish the exposé, he finds out that Dominic is hiding something. After deciding to stay, Massimo has to cope with a painful event. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the episode with story by Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker (#102). Original airdate 10/14/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.