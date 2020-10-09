(CBS Local)– On Wednesday night, The CW Television Network premiered a new show called “Devils,” about a large investment bank that discovers a worldwide financial conspiracy. The series is based off the 2014 best-selling novel with the same name, that stars Patrick Dempsey and has already premiered overseas.

In addition to being exposed to the show, the American audience will also get to witness the brilliant acting of Pia Mechler. The German raised actor plays Eleanor Bourg, the only woman trader working at the bank that discovers the improper financial behavior. Mechler enjoyed playing this role and being on this show for so many reasons.

