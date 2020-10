WHAT’S IN THE BOX? – Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box. Meanwhile, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Munt (Adam Johnson) escape to recruit help. Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) learns a secret about who abandoned her. Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Imogen Waterhouse, and Jaye Griffiths also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A02). Original airdate 10/15/2020 @ 9pm.