Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Wow. @rupert_evans is trying to convince me that Pinterest is, in fact, Pin-Interest.
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) October 5, 2020
The Charmed Ones are back on set casting spells! #Charmed pic.twitter.com/EwwaLNWdIa
— Charmed (@cw_charmed) October 8, 2020
i wonder just how good Daniel Radcliffe sleeps knowing he’s Harry Potter.
— China† (@chinamcclain) October 7, 2020
who wants to stare at me as i eat breakfast, lunch & dinner 😂 https://t.co/sv2zIgzMwV
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) October 7, 2020
Definitely not a good idea to watch The Shining by myself at night but here we are.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 10, 2020
I’m a little rusty 😅 pic.twitter.com/3neVata1qf
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 9, 2020
This #WorldMentalHealthDay, I encourage you to speak up for #mentalhealth: start a conversation with friends or family, advocate for change in your workplace or on social media, vote with mental health in mind! Change starts with you. #BeVocalSpeakUp https://t.co/OT9ZNtDHas
— Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) October 10, 2020
Be kind to yourself and always remember- you write your own narrative. ❤️#MentalHealthAwarenessDay #AKF #YouDefineYou pic.twitter.com/EUWRi1lJPf
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) October 10, 2020
View this post on Instagram
See what everyone is yelling about…especially this guy. The final 7 episodes of #supernatural begin tonight. Join the whole cast and a variety of very special guests for a zoom watch party fiasco! And before that we will have a little “get out the vote” chat. Join us at 7:30pm PST TONIGHT: http://bit.ly/SPNVotes It’ll fill up quick…so get on it! #SPNVotes #SPNFamily
View this post on Instagram
Very excited about this and wanted to share. JENSEN ACKLES AND DANNEEL ACKLES FORM NEW PRODUCTION COMPANY, CHAOS MACHINE PRODUCTIONS, AND SIGN OVERALL DEAL WITH WARNER BROS. TELEVISION GROUP Renee Reiff, formally of DC, Joins Chaos Machine as Head of Development “Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry. Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team.” -JA