Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Meaww – Swamp Thing: Compelling DC horror-superhero show will captivate fans
Variety – Supernatural’s Evolution to Psychological Thriller
Screen Rant – Superman & Lois First Look at The Super Sons
Deadline – All American ups Chelsea Tavares as series regular
WSJ – Devils: High Drama From High Finance
CBR – How Supernatural Paved the Way for An Entire Generation of TV Shows
Variety – Supernatural: The Best Horror Episodes Ranked
Deadline – Outpost: Season 4 pickup
Entertainment Weekly – Alex Morf Joins Batwoman
Deadline – Tony Chung Cast in Kung Fu