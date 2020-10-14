THE TIES THAT BIND – Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) struggles to adjust to her new reality but finds a moment of solace with Beau (Eka Darville), who has his own burdens to bear. Maddie (Odette Annable) starts to second guess her upcoming wedding to Tucker (Paul Wesley) as his distant behavior continues to deepen. Simone (Ashley Madekwe) attends her estranged father’s funeral and learns her stepmother (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) may be even more evil than she thought possible (#202). Also starring Carrie-Anne Moss and Matt Lauria. The episode was written by Steve Stringer and directed by Solvan “Slick” Naim. Original airdate 10/20/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.