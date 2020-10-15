DOUBLE TROUBLE – When Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) investigate the death of a lab technician, Jenny’s personal interest in the lab’s research risks getting in the way of the case. Confronted with tragedy, Liam (Éric Bruneau) reaches his breaking point. River (Kiley May) meets her new colleague. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, and Tamara Podemski. Winnifred Jong directed the episode written by Nathalie Younglai (#203). Original airdate 10/21/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.