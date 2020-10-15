SEARCHING FOR THE TRUTH – Deeply shaken, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) – with the help of Sofia (Laia Costa), an Argentinean hacker, who hates NYL for causing her brother’s suicide – tries to determine if Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) is secretly handling business for Gaddafi, against whom the Libyan War has now been launched. Meanwhile, detective Vicky Bale (guest star Lorna Brown) suspects that Massimo is involved in his colleague’s death. Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Tommaso DeLorenzis, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker (#103). Original airdate 10/21/2020 @ 8pm.