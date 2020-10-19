NIGHTMARES COME TRUE – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team go in search of a lost alien race that may be the key to saving the Universe, but on the way, find themselves plagued by disturbing nightmares that arise out of each individual’s personal traumas and most personal fears. Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Tina Casciani, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis, and Vikash Bhai also star. Brea Grant directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Susan Estelle Jansen (#204). Original airdate 10/25/2020 @ 9pm.