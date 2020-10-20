Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
You can now hear my voice echoing through the book section of @Target ~ so check it out. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v6lQnj8U9e
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 15, 2020
Always let your heart lead 🤍✨
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) October 17, 2020
That’s a wrap🖤🎥📸✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EDBBpFcOrx
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) October 18, 2020
Yooo let’s show LGBTQ youth we’ve got their back – go purple for #SpiritDay https://t.co/clYjtMX5qk@RachieSkarsten @meagantandy
💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/x4Sj676UCK
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) October 16, 2020
Ok here me out… What if MG had nunchucks.. yes?!
Don’t mind me I just wanna be @brucelee when i grow up 😂 pic.twitter.com/JakXLcDErG
— Quincy Fouse (@QuincyFouse) October 19, 2020
Season 3. Wilder than we expected. In the best of company. Here we go! (Decided to try on the uniform, yes it’s tight) #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/gqsIyP6mCH
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) October 12, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday, Alex. It’s been a while since we last spoke, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t thought about you. If we’re being honest, I think about you daily. In the airstream, at the Wild Pony, when I’m showering… Yeah, I’m showering now. I don’t think it’s for me, but I’m giving it a shot. Anyway, your birthday has me thinking of that fateful night at the carnival. You know, the night we shared funnel cakes, rode the merry-go-round, and killed your piece of shit father? Yeah, that night. Just wanted you to know I’m proud of you and if you ever want to play the guitar or slam 20 beers and uncover another alien mystery or something, I’m here, “bro.” Love always, Guerin ❤️
Thank you everyone for your birthday tweets!! I feel so honored and loved. ❤️
— Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) October 13, 2020
Vamos Dodgers!!!
— Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) October 17, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I stressed @sosheargenius OUT when I started climbing this tree. 😂😂. She told me and @iamjamesanthony that she didn’t want me doing it. She snapped into manager mode real quick. She was like “Ma’am you have a job to get back to, ain’t nobody got time for this” Lol. Of course my risky adventurous ass ain’t listen. 😩🤷🏾♀️💜🌳🌴💐
View this post on Instagram
Living with a baker, you can have cake anytime—so this year I switched it up for my birthday (Friday) and asked for my favorite #GlutenFree pastry!!!🍴😁 #Peach Thank you for all the very kind bday wishes over the weekend! My only wish is that, if you’re a US citizen, please exercise your right to vote! Or even be a hero & volunteer to become a poll worker! CC: @courtneyfordhere 👩🏻🍳
“In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make” 💕
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 14, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Look at this Random Act of Kindness!! Someone left a plate of brownies on the pavement at the gas station during COVID! Should I eat one? EDIT: Apparently, some people think I should eat them. Luckily, my Instagram isn’t a democracy — but the US still is. Make sure it stays that way. VOTE! bit.ly/VoteOrgMC
Back in my dressing room for the first time since March. In a working suit and ready to do Fool Us. It feels weird but it feels good pic.twitter.com/AQl6niDcXP
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) October 15, 2020