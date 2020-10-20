Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Hitting the gym in my 5am….

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

View this post on Instagram

My only mate

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

🥂

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

really missing these two 🥺

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

our new reality show: dog moms. link in bio

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

View this post on Instagram

Classic. Happens every time.

A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday, Alex. It’s been a while since we last spoke, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t thought about you. If we’re being honest, I think about you daily. In the airstream, at the Wild Pony, when I’m showering… Yeah, I’m showering now. I don’t think it’s for me, but I’m giving it a shot. Anyway, your birthday has me thinking of that fateful night at the carnival. You know, the night we shared funnel cakes, rode the merry-go-round, and killed your piece of shit father? Yeah, that night. Just wanted you to know I’m proud of you and if you ever want to play the guitar or slam 20 beers and uncover another alien mystery or something, I’m here, “bro.” Love always, Guerin ❤️

A post shared by Michael Vlamis (@michaelvlamis) on

View this post on Instagram

not me doin this at work

A post shared by China (@chinamcclain) on

View this post on Instagram

Let’s go! #Day1 #Supergirl

A post shared by David Harewood (@davidharewood) on

View this post on Instagram

We back ✨🔮✨

A post shared by Madeleine Mantock ✨ (@missmads) on

View this post on Instagram

This time last year 🕷

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on

View this post on Instagram

day by day

A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on

Comments

Leave a Reply