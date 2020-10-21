SKELETONS AND SECRETS – While Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) senses a growing darkness within the swamp, Abby’s (Crystal Reed) return dredges up her dark history with Avery (Will Paton) and Maria (Virginia Madsen). We learn more about the mysterious Dan Cassidy (Ian Ziering). The episode was directed by Carol Banker and written by Erin Maher & Kay Reindl (#104). The CW broadcast date airdate 10/27/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.COM the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log in or authentication required.