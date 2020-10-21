WHAT MAKES US STRONGER – An anonymous delivery sends Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) into a dark tailspin as Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss), Beau (Eka Darville) and the Nashville Police search for answers. Jackson (Matt Lauria) and Simone’s (Ashley Madekwe) deeply rooted family troubles bring them closer together. Meanwhile, Tucker (Paul Wesley) continues to hold a terrified Olivia (guest star Danielle Campbell) hostage while concealing his secret from Maddie (Odette Annable) (#203). The episode was written by Sylvia L. Jones and directed by Anne Hamilton. Original airdate 10/27/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.