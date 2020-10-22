FACING REALITY – When a real estate agent is found dead at a bus stop, Jenny (Serinda Swan), Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) are led to the home of an old man and his wife. Meanwhile, Jenny delivers unfortunate news to Kelly (guest star Nicole Correia-Damude), which ultimately leads to a great arrangement for both when Kelly offers Jenny assistance at home. Also starring Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski and Kiley May. Winnifred Jong directed the episode written by Sean Reycraft (#204). Original airdate 10/28/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.