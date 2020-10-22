GOING ROGUE – Massimo’s (Alessandro Borghi) traders disobey his orders and speculate on the Irish crisis, falling into a trap set up by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), who intervenes to save the Irish bank. Massimo is about to discover why Dominic denied him the promotion, but when he is interrogated by Vicky (guest star Lorna Brown), who has found a secret dossier, the whole investigation is suddenly shut down, by an order from on high. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Tommaso DeLorenzis, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker (#104). Original airdate 10/28/2020 @ 8pm.