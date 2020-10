CHOICES – As Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers, Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) for her cause. Reunited with a past love, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) faces a difficult choice. Lastly, Zed’s (Reece Ritchie) loyalty is tested. Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#3A04). Original airdate 10/29/2020.