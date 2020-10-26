Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
how it started how it’s going
(March 2020) (Oct 2020) pic.twitter.com/3DwjLTEHjB
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) October 24, 2020
….you’re not ready for this year’s halloween costume. you just aren’t.
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) October 20, 2020
🐶Happy One Year Anniversary Kodah ❤️ • From Costa Rica, to Cali , and now Canada. You are thee traveling dog. We came together during a very dark time in my life and who would’ve thought it would get even darker just a few months later. I can’t imagine going through life these past 12 months without you here and I’m glad I have a forever friend and family in you. You’re literally the best dog ever. Thank you @lisachiarelli for bringing her across the ocean and into my arms. She is truly one of the greatest gifts of my life❤️
So much beauty if you go looking for it pic.twitter.com/mtoJxWNzmQ
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 25, 2020
#LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/4TPlotbOHv
— Nick Zano (@NICKZANO) October 23, 2020
Feeling pretty bloody pleased with myself right now!! Voting in this election means everything to me. I’m an American now and I give a damn about my daughters futures. I’m not prepared to leave them a mess to clean up and nor should you. Our children deserve a better & brighter future. #votenow #voteearly #wewillnotsilenced
Screw this lockdown — let’s un-cancel Halloween! Carve out some time to have some fun & do some good with me this Halloween. (As an added "treat," I'm giving away signed by the cast scripts & trinkets I nicked from the Supernatural set to folks who register!) FINAL DAYS TO SIGN UP!! GISH.com LINK IN PROFILE
this is isabel. to me, she’s one of my soulmates. she holds a lot of pieces of my heart. she shared her incredible story with grace & passion, and she let me be a small part of the filming of it. that video is out now, and the link is in my story. please treat yourself to ‘this is not a love letter.’ I will never forget the first time I heard it, and neither will you. may women always be in control of our own bodies. may women always get to choose. may women always be in the driver’s seat of the direction their lives take. may women always be able to find comfort in the sharing of those choices with others.
Well, while grieving for Randi, we finished this season of Fool Us. I hope Randi would have been proud. pic.twitter.com/XR9W0oxhSx
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) October 22, 2020