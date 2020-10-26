BATTLE TO THE DEATH – Xander (Oliver Dench) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) set out to save Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), who has gotten caught up in the high stakes world of an intergalactic fight club. Meanwhile, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is on a mission for Osborn (Noah Huntley) to acquire intel from a beautiful Sumi princess who is about to get married, but finds herself falling for Jax. Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Brea Grant directed the story by Steve Kriozere and teleplay by Susan Estelle Jansen & Mark A. Altman (#205). Original airdate 11/1/2020 @ 8pm.