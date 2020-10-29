FORGIVEN NOT FORGOTTEN – Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) asks Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) for help in finding his wife Nina (Kasia Smutniak), who has disappeared. After locating her where she and Massimo spent an evening of love years ago, Dominic reveals to Massimo that he knew about them cheating and forgave him: but now after the Irish business Dominic can no longer trust him. Massimo is suspended as Head of Trading. Laia Costa, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Nick Hurran directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio (#105). Original airdate 11/4/2020 @ 8pm.