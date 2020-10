Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has always been amazingly candid when it comes to talking about her struggle with cystic acne — and this weekend is no exception. Case in point: On Saturday evening, the 24-year-old actor shared an adorable selfie in which she’s wearing acne stickers on her forehead, and well, it’s a perfect reminder that even celebrities get pimples from time to time (or all the time).