I don't have a link, but check out tomorrow's (October 27) NYTimes crossword puzzle #48 across. Sara Crasson just hipped me to it. An actual quotation, and correct, too.
— Teller (@MrTeller) October 27, 2020
Does it look like we r working
💚💙💛 @cw_nancydrew pic.twitter.com/hp5hzXYHhX
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) November 2, 2020
So get this! Earlier this week @realgpad and I had a chance to sit down with @DrBiden to talk about the campaign, & kindness. With only four days left to vote, it's important to return your ballot in person!
Click: https://t.co/I8eMkDucfi for everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/TB6JEzTBgV
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) October 31, 2020
When you give the kids free-reign to decorate for #Halloween, you might not be able to get onto the front porch — but revenge is sweet, because what they don't know is that the super-heavy spider-piñata is filled with warm lasagne. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/dY3UBkxPPy
— Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) November 1, 2020
Batwoman lookin 🔥🔥👀Can't wait to see @JaviciaLeslie in action!#batwoman #CW pic.twitter.com/tqp0VcQyy4
— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) October 26, 2020
#VOTED! How about you? Leo was excited to be there to send my ballot off!👏🏻 If you’ve been following my IG/Twitter, it’s no secret I’m voting for #BidenHarris2020. And by now you’ve likely made up your mind for yourselves. But if you have NOT decided to vote, I would urge you to please use your right. Use your voice. You may think you don’t have as much at stake as your neighbors, classmates, coworkers, & friends, so why bother? But that’s precisely why your vote is so powerful. Your vote can help be a voice for the voiceless & underrepresented. Vote for equality. Vote for justice. Vote for compassion & empathy. Vote for the health of our earth. 👊🏻🇺🇸 📷: @courtneyfordhere
I wrote a little something for my friends at @Refinery29 on taking care of each other around Election Day. I hope you enjoy it! Also, @_ArianaRomero is the world’s greatest hype woman. Thank you. ❤️ #ElectionDay https://t.co/OMGEaSX4M6
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) October 27, 2020
My hometown. Los Angeles. The city of champions.
— Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) October 28, 2020
Thank you lovelies for all the sweet birthday messages 💕✨ my heart is so full of love 🤗
— Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) November 1, 2020
When you FaceTime @itsdanielleruss to wish her a happy birthday and the first thing she asks is “rough night?” And I answer “no that’s just my face”
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) October 31, 2020
BEFORE (still freaked out as shown 😂) …and AFTER @javicia reminding us all what it’s about—bringing us a superhero we all desperately need Apart from this role, J is built for an incredible journey feeling grateful ours have crossed I am OVERWHELMED with pride to be apart of @cwbatwoman and the ENERGY she is BRINGING US (in January😂 I can barely wait)
If you’ve gained weight during this pandemic— like me and millions of others— just know that you don’t need to justify the way you look to anyone. You don’t need to “explain” yourself.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 29, 2020
new Halloween video 🎃 https://t.co/K8PCefj7V9
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) October 28, 2020
Only 3 days left to vote! Let’s USE OUR VOICES ✨ Creative Director and Stylist: @alimullin Photographer: @graphicsmetropolis Hair: @tedgibson @starring Makeup: @aaronpaulbeauty Writer: @brielle03 Photographer Assistant: @mdileophoto Stylist Assistant: @m1chelle_k #vote #abookof #styledbyali