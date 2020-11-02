Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

I don't have a link, but check out tomorrow's (October 27) NYTimes crossword puzzle #48 across. Sara Crasson just hipped me to it. An actual quotation, and correct, too. — Teller (@MrTeller) October 27, 2020

Does it look like we r working

💚💙💛 @cw_nancydrew pic.twitter.com/hp5hzXYHhX — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) November 2, 2020

So get this! Earlier this week @realgpad and I had a chance to sit down with @DrBiden to talk about the campaign, & kindness. With only four days left to vote, it's important to return your ballot in person! Click: https://t.co/I8eMkDucfi for everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/TB6JEzTBgV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) October 31, 2020

When you give the kids free-reign to decorate for #Halloween, you might not be able to get onto the front porch — but revenge is sweet, because what they don't know is that the super-heavy spider-piñata is filled with warm lasagne. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/dY3UBkxPPy — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) November 1, 2020

I wrote a little something for my friends at @Refinery29 on taking care of each other around Election Day. I hope you enjoy it! Also, @_ArianaRomero is the world’s greatest hype woman. Thank you. ❤️ #ElectionDay https://t.co/OMGEaSX4M6 — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) October 27, 2020

My hometown. Los Angeles. The city of champions. — Michael Trevino (@Michael_Trevino) October 28, 2020

Thank you lovelies for all the sweet birthday messages 💕✨ my heart is so full of love 🤗 — Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) November 1, 2020

When you FaceTime @itsdanielleruss to wish her a happy birthday and the first thing she asks is “rough night?” And I answer “no that’s just my face” — Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) October 31, 2020

If you’ve gained weight during this pandemic— like me and millions of others— just know that you don’t need to justify the way you look to anyone. You don’t need to “explain” yourself. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 29, 2020