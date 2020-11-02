IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL GREATEST MOMENTS will air Thursday 12/3 from 8-9p.

IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2020 will air Monday 12/14 from 8-9:30p. It will repeat on Thursday 12/24 from 8-9:30p.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeats will air on Monday 12/14 from 9:30-10p and Thursday 12/24 from 9:30-10p.

Thursday 12/3/20

8-9p IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL GREATEST MOMENTS

9-9:30p WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10p WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (R)

Monday 12/14/20

8-9:30p IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2020

9:30-10p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

Thursday 12/24/20

8-9:30p IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2020 (R)

9:30-10p WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

IHEARTMEDIA RINGS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE 2020 “IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE”

FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, HARRY STYLES, LEWIS CAPALDI, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES AND MORE

The Virtual Event Will Broadcast Nationally Across More Than 95 iHeartMedia Radio Stations Nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App and will also Stream on The CW App and CWTV.com on December 10

The Annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One” Will Broadcast on December 14 as an Exclusive Network Television Special on The CW Network

October 30, 2020 (New York, N.Y.) – iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One – the season’s most anticipated holiday music event — with this year’s performances by an unparalleled lineup of the biggest names in music today, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more. Although fans are unable to attend the 2020 national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in person, given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, this year’s virtual event will invite music fans into the homes of today’s top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App and will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com on Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Monday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST

“For 25 years, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the year’s biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia.” Because of the pandemic, we’re moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.”

In addition, The CW will televise a one-hour “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” special, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event through performances, special backstage moments and more on Thursday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

“This year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows its resiliency by giving music fans a rare opportunity to go inside the homes of the biggest artists of the year for a special look at how they celebrate the holidays and hear them perform the most listened to songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, as always they can listen nationwide on their favorite iHeartRadio stations and see it all on The CW Network.

Each year, iHeartMedia radio stations across the country host live Jingle Ball concerts in local markets including Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale featuring performances by the year’s most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Over the past 25 years, Jingle Ball has become the biggest holiday celebration in music. The show has evolved into a sold-out, multi-city national tour, with tickets selling out in minutes.

iHeartMedia New York’s Z100 introduced the holiday concert and since its inception, the holiday spectacular has featured performances from Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Celine Dion, The Chainsmokers, Dan + Shay, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Halsey, John Mayer, Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, JAY-Z, Jewel, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Mandy Moore, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more.

For the sixth straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Capital One cardholders will have the exclusive opportunity to enter the “Capital One Holiday Jam” contest for a chance to be one of 25 lucky winners featured in a virtual holiday classic sing-along with a Jingle Ball headliner. Winners will also hear from the artist in a private virtual meet and mingle discussion. Capital One cardholders can enter the contest from November 5 at 12:00am ET through November 16 at 11:59pm ET. To learn more, visit iheartradio.com/CapitalOne.

Proud partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include Capital One and The CW. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include, Mercedes-Benz and Verizon with more to be announced. Multimarket partners include Kaiser Permanente and Nestle Waters with more to be announced.

Over 95 iHeartRadio stations nationwide will air customized pre-show events that will include local iHeartRadio on-air personalities. The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartRadio stations including:

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Boston, Mass. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Chicago, Ill. – Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. CST

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. CST

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

Y100 Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Los Angeles, Calif. – Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m. PST

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. CST

New York, N.Y. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – Z100’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

Z100’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Philadelphia, Pa. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

Q102’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

San Francisco, Calif. – Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 5:30 p.m. PST

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

Washington, D.C. – Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2020 Presented by Capital One

Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2020 Pre-Show at 8:30 p.m. EST

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One is produced by Tom Poleman and John Sykes for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet Productions. The “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” will be produced by iHeartMedia and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

