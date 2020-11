BROTHERS IN ARMS – Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Jett (Akshay Kumar) help defend a mining colony in the Outer Rim that is under constant siege from Sumi Pirates. Meanwhile, back at the Academy, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is recruited by Osborn (Noah Huntley) for a secret mission. Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovinazzo directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale (#206). Original airdate 11/8/2020 @ 8pm.