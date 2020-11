Virginia Madsen (Maria Sunderland) talks about how she and her on-screen husband, Will Patton (Avery Sunderland), are the power couple in town on DC’s Swamp Thing. Henderson Wade (Matt Cable) and Crystal Reed (Dr. Abby Arcane) chime to describe the broken relationship that Abby’s character now has with the Sunderlands.

