Evergreen Speedway’s 2020 season was one for the historical books! The track was hit hard following the the restrictions of the global pandemic, but they were also somehow able to reach a much wider audience than ever before! This change of events all became possible due to the broadcasting deal with CW11! Thanks to the partnership, fans were still able to watch the competitive and adrenaline-pumping races while maintaining safe practices. Everett, Washington’s HeraldNet goes on to describe the incredible 66nd season: click here to read all about it!