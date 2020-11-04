THE TRUTH – Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) finds the inspiration to make music again while others begin to notice her blossoming connection to Beau (Eka Darville). Simone (Ashley Madekwe) enlists Jackson’s (Matt Lauria) help as she seeks the truth behind her father’s trust and Veronica’s (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) scheming. Olivia (guest star Danielle Campbell) questions Tucker (Paul Wesley) about his motives, ultimately resurfacing painful memories for them both (#204). Also starring Odette Annable and Carrie-Anne Moss. The episode was written by Hollie Overton and directed by David Grossman. Original airdate 11/10/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.