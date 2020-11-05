SOMETHING OUT OF NOTHING – Jenny helps Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) with a case from a true crime podcast, but with one big challenge – there is no body. In the midst of solving the cast, Jenny faces a scary truth about the severity of her condition. Meanwhile, Liam’s (Éric Bruneau) parents come to visit, and Kelly continues to get a little too comfortable as the new caretaker for Jenny’s family. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Graeme Jokic, Andy McQueen and Kiley May. Charles Officer directed the episode written by Seneca Aaron (#206). Original airdate 11/11/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.