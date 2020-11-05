THE CONSEQUENCES OF HIS PAST – Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) makes a deal with Vicky (guest star Lorna Brown) to get the secret dossier in exchange for the capture of Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) – international fugitive and head of Subterranea, Sofia’s (Laia Costa) counter-information platform. But he aborts the plan when he discovers that he is personally connected to Sofia’s brother’s death. Still ignorant of that fact, Sofia steals the secret dossier and brings it to Massimo. Kasia Smutniak, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Jan Maria Michelini directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri (#106). Original airdate 11/11/2020 @ 8pm.