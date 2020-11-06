“Whatever It Takes To Be a Hero” Campaign Features Special Posters with The CW’s Masked Superheroes in Over 4400 Clubs Nationwide

Effort Kicks Off Saturday with Virtual Event Headlined by New

CW Series SUPERMAN & LOIS Stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch

November 6, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network announced today a new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to promote youth health and safety during the current COVID-19 crisis. The effort will launch this Saturday, November 7 with a special virtual panel event for kids enrolled in Clubs across the country entitled “Whatever It Takes to Be a Hero.” The virtual event will be streamed at https://myfuture.net/cms/livestream this Saturday at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET, headlined by the stars of The CW’s new series SUPERMAN & LOIS, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

The initiative builds on The CW’s recently launched “Real Heroes Wears Masks” poster campaign, which showcases that even superheroes wear masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Distributed to the more than 4,400 Clubs across the country, the posters feature CW superheroes including: Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), Thunder (Nafessa Williams), White Canary (Caity Lotz), and Beebo (from Legends of Tomorrow).

Moderated by BGCA teen ambassadors, the “Whatever It Takes To Be A Hero” panel will focus on general health during the pandemic and will provide an opportunity to discuss ways for kids to be heroes when it comes to protecting personal and public health. Following the panel, youth and teens from Clubs nationwide will be presented with the “Everyday Hero Challenge,” which encourages participation in local daily wellness activities and community events in order to become heroes for themselves and the world around them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Clubs and Youth Centers interact with youth and teens. As Boys & Girls Clubs of America are having to serve youth both in the traditional and virtual spaces, “Whatever It Takes To Be A Hero” is part of a larger series of events designed to keep members engaged and motivated during these challenging times.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THE CW

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK, a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS, launched in 2006. The CW is a multiplatform network that broadcasts a six-night 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday and streams its ad-supported content, free, without login or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW app which is available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers beloved limited-run series, as well as past seasons of recent fan-favorite television shows. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.