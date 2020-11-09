Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
“Democracy is not a state, it is an act.” John Lewis, via our FIRST FEMALE IN THE WHITE HOUSE @KamalaHarris 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AkwTYntJNF
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) November 8, 2020
I admit, I’m anxious about today’s election. So much is riding on it. But If you’re feeling like I am, it has been helping me to remember—you’ve done everything you can do. Maybe you’ve donated, protested, or volunteered… Hopefully you’ve already #voted or plan to. Now we breathe and know that we will heal as a country and as humans regardless of the outcome. ✌🏿❤️#Vote #democracy
God bless America. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 7, 2020
Today we celebrate. America, we came together and we got him out. We voted our first woman into office!!! More people voted in this election than ever before!!!!! We used our voices to create a better future for our country!!! I’m proud today. pic.twitter.com/aWx6p4GXtV
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) November 8, 2020
Took this photo exactly one year ago today. Beth as Alice, Season 1. @CWBatwoman pic.twitter.com/3tbDBsDe28
— Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) November 6, 2020
The trauma our country has suffered the last 4 years
is beginning to be
excised & released.
With every breath,
Justice.
With every breath,
Hope.
With every breath,
Light.
With every breath,
Truth.
— Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) November 7, 2020
I AM MY ANCESTORS’ WILDEST DREAMS. Many thanks to my parents, my ring light, and every black person that came before me. We still have work to do! ✊🏾 My wildest dreams for generations to come is for them to live in the FULLNESS of Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, “I have a dream, that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Let’s do this y’all! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻
A wonderful tribute. THANK YOU to @tvguide & @tvguidemagazine for this… and for riding along with us for the last 15 years. Thank you for all the interviews and photo shoots and set visits…and of course, your support. A very special thanks to your photoshop dept. Seriously…I know we didn’t look this decent when we took the pics. Ha. Don’t miss the last couple of episodes airing over the next few weeks…only on @thecw #spnfamily