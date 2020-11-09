View this post on Instagram

I admit, I’m anxious about today’s election. So much is riding on it. But If you’re feeling like I am, it has been helping me to remember—you’ve done everything you can do. Maybe you’ve donated, protested, or volunteered… Hopefully you’ve already #voted or plan to. Now we breathe and know that we will heal as a country and as humans regardless of the outcome. ✌🏿❤️#Vote #democracy