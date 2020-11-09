Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
CBC – Trickster is The Next Must Watch Series
Cinema Blend – What Ackles and Padalecki Will Miss About Supernatural
Supernatural — “Moriah” — Image Number: SN1420c_0426r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Deadline – Tom Swift Series In The Works As Nancy Drew Spinoff
Nancy Drew — \”Pilot\” — Image Number: NCD101d_0213r.jpg — Pictured: Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment Weekly – A Super Send-off
Deadline – Supernatural Showrunners And Talent On Pains And Joy of Moving On
“The Girl with the Dungeons & Dragons Tattoo” – l-r): Jared Padalecki as Sam, Jensen Ackles as Dean in SUPERNATURAL on The CW.
Photo: JACK ROWAND/The CW©2012 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Drew Barrymore Show – Dynasty‘s Liz Gillies on Singing
Dynasty — “A Temporary Infestation”– Image Number: DYN207b_0084b2.jpg — Pictured: Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon — Photo: Wilford Harewood/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
TVLine – Raffi Barsouian Cast in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Deadline – DC’S Stargirl Adds Two Villains
The Wrap – Superman & Lois Adds Stacy Farber
Entertainment Weekly – Odette Annable Joins Walker