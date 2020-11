LET ME LEAD – Talon (Jessica Green) sets up a sanctuary for the infected while Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) conduct research to find a cure. Garret (Jake Stormoen) investigates a cult using human sacrifices. Reece Ritchie and Adam Johnson also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan English (#3A06). Original airdate 11/12/2020 @ 9pm.