THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE – Matt (Henderson Wade) learns the truth about Alec Holland (Andy Bean). Meanwhile, Avery (Will Patton) pressures Woodrue (Kevin Durant) to deliver results, which escalates his experiments with Swamp Thing’s genetic materials and leads him to test on Daniel Cassidy (Ian Ziering). The episode was directed by Toa Fraser and written by Tania Lotia (#106). The CW broadcast date airdate 11/17/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.COM the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log in or authentication required.