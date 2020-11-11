SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Ashley’s (Natalie Alyn Lind) instincts tell her she’s not out of danger yet and Beau (Eka Darville) takes action to make her feel safe. Simone (Ashley Madekwe) and Jackson (Matt Lauria) attend an elegant ball to confront Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais). Meanwhile, Tucker (Paul Wesley) feels his relationship with Maddie (Odette Annable) is finally back on track while she has doubts. Lastly, Olivia (guest star Danielle Campbell) begins to understand her captor (#205). Carrie-Anne Moss also stars. The episode was written by Treena Hancock and Melissa R. Byer and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Original airdate 11/17/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.