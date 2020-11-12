THE BREAKING POINT – Jenny (Serinda Swan) starts to notice a correlation between Kelly’s (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude) presence in the house and her sleepwalking. And as more details from Kelly’s past unravel, Jenny finds that too many things don’t add up. Meanwhile, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) learns something about Noor (guest star Olunike Adeliyi) that forces him to distance himself, and a tense moment at home tests Jenny’s relationship with her entire family. Also starring Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Graeme Jokic, Andy McQueen and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone (#207). Original airdate 11/18/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.