SMOKE AND MIRRORS – Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) discovers that the secret dossier hides a liquidity recycling scheme between NYL and a big German bank, used by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) to implement an intercontinental plot to preserve the dollar’s hegemony. Since Massimo suspects that that scheme led to his colleague’s death, he now fears for his own life. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Jan Maria Michelini directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Peter Jukes, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Peter Jukes (#107). Original airdate 11/18/2020 @ 8pm.