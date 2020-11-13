Supernatural -- "Carry On" -- Image Number: SN1520C_0015r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SERIES FINALE

THE END – After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb (#1520). Original airdate 11/19/2020 @ 9pm.