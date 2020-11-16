Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

TV Guide – Celebrate The Supernatural Series Finale With Winchester Week

Supernatural — “Carry On” — Image Number: SN1520C_0015r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

TV Guide – Supernatural‘s 12 Weirdest Episodes Ranked

 

TV Guide – Supernatural Seasons Ranked

Supernatural — “Moriah” — Image Number: SN1420c_0426r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

TV Guide – See How Much The Supernatural Cast Has Changed Since the First Episode

 

TV Guide – The Best Supernatural Episodes From Each Season

Supernatural — “Lebanon” — Image Number: SN1413C_0024b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

TV Guide – Supernatural‘s 10 Scariest Episodes Ranked

Supernatural –\”Stuck in the Middle (With You)\”– SN1212b_0369.jpg — Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Dean– Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

Nerds&Beyond – Misha Collins Says Goodbye to Castiel

 

TV Guide – Ackles and Padalecki Look Back At The Little Occult Show That Could

 

TVLine – Jim Gaffigan Cast in DC’s Stargirl

 

Deadline – All American Adds Mike Merrill

 

Deadline – Chris Labadie Joins Walker

Comments

Leave a Reply