AN UNEXPECTED DELIVERY – Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Jett (Akshay Kumar) discover and track a consignment of illegal weapons to a freighter captained by a desperate cargo pilot, Roy Scantron (guest star Reggie Hayes), where they discover the cargo is clones of dead EarthCom soldiers. Priscilla Quintana, Noah Huntley, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis, and Vikash Bhai also star. Christian Gossett directed the episode written by Darin Scott & Steve Kriozere (#207). Original airdate 11/22/2020 @ 8pm.