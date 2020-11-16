The Outpost -- "Go Ahead and Run" -- Image Number: OUT307_6054.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jessica Green as Talon, Jake Stormoen as Garrett and Reece Ritchie as Zed -- Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International -- © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.

YOU’VE BEEN WARNED – Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths), Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) and Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) overtake the Capital with Talon (Jessica Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) hot on their heels. Meanwhile, the Outpost becomes a new home for a Prime Order brute. Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle and Adam Johnson also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jonathan English (#3A07). Original airdate 11/22/2020 @ 9pm.