Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Sorry I didn’t tweet more during tonight’s episode.. didn’t realize I had that many tears in me… gonna go find some water now…. 🤦‍♂️ #Supernatural — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 13, 2020

This is my friend Dyna. She draws real pretty pictures, and she makes phenomenal holiday cards. Here are two cards she did for me; one for the cast of MAD MEN, and one for the folks at IN THE DARK. She’s the best. https://t.co/pz2SME8TnG pic.twitter.com/7TvrKNTEAJ — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) November 16, 2020

All I can say is… for season 5… I’ve had to scream at the top of my lungs quite a few times. Poor, poor Betty 😏💀👀😈😱 #riverdale (don’t worry though, actually) — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 14, 2020

so excited it hurts 🤡 https://t.co/vqVyVFxNaB — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) November 10, 2020

My home state Georgia just went Blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/vTeLJJQwzD — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) November 13, 2020

