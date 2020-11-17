Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Sorry I didn’t tweet more during tonight’s episode.. didn’t realize I had that many tears in me… gonna go find some water now…. 🤦♂️ #Supernatural
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 13, 2020
This is my friend Dyna. She draws real pretty pictures, and she makes phenomenal holiday cards. Here are two cards she did for me; one for the cast of MAD MEN, and one for the folks at IN THE DARK.
She’s the best. https://t.co/pz2SME8TnG pic.twitter.com/7TvrKNTEAJ
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) November 16, 2020
All I can say is… for season 5… I’ve had to scream at the top of my lungs quite a few times. Poor, poor Betty 😏💀👀😈😱 #riverdale (don’t worry though, actually)
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 14, 2020
so excited it hurts 🤡 https://t.co/vqVyVFxNaB
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) November 10, 2020
My home state Georgia just went Blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/vTeLJJQwzD
— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) November 13, 2020
Sooo, @laurynMcclain turned me into a @Bratz doll. 😊 pic.twitter.com/wJTZS8keRA
— China† (@chinamcclain) November 10, 2020
CHg4l7plfUz