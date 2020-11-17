TWO HOUR SPECIAL

WINTER – As “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” begins, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) still runs the Dragonfly Inn and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), now 32, has experienced some career success. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband Richard. Several people in Rory’s circle also return, including her most memorable ex-boyfriends. In the “Winter” episode, Rory, fresh from a career high, pays a visit to Stars Hollow. Meanwhile, Emily copes with Richard’s death, and the Dragonfly Inn keeps Lorelai busy as she ponders her future. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was written, directed and executive produced by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.